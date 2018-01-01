Finance :  12 people, including 10 US citizens, killed in fiery plane crash in Costa Rica

It happened near Punta Islita in Costa Rica. There were several foreign passengers on board, officials said.
Costa Rican authorities said a plane crash there killed 12 people on Sunday, including 10 US citizens, the Associated Press and Reuters reported, citing Costa Rican government officials. It happened near Punta Islita in the country's Guanacaste province, about 140 miles west of the capital San José.
The plane went down in a heavily wooded area. Photos released by the country's security ministry show the burning wreckage among a thicket of trees.
Laura Chinchilla, the former president of Costa Rica tweeted that her cousin, who was one of the crew members, died in the crash.
"There are no people alive," Security Minister Gustavo Mata said, adding that autopsies would be needed to confirm the total number and identities of victims because their remains were badly burned.