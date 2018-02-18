Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  13 car keys with a captivating design


Finance 13 car keys with a captivating design

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Car keys are a simple way to make a powerful statement. We rounded up some of the most innovative keys too see why they stand out.

null play

null

(AP Images)

  • Many manufacturers create brilliantly designed keys to add to the experience of driving their cars.
  • Key wristbands, mobile apps, and touchscreen keys are just a few of the innovative ways carmakers are improving keys


The excitement around innovative car exteriors often overshadows smaller details like a car key. But from simple, sleek key fobs to high-tech designs that ditch the physical key all-together, car makers are constantly trying to create keys as innovative and well-designed as the cars themselves.

Here's a look at some of our favorite key designs:

Business Insider's Aaron Brown wrote a previous version of this article.

Tesla's Model S key is shaped like a mini-Model S, and has an option to pull the car forward and backward remotely, without anyone in the car.

Tesla's Model S key is shaped like a mini-Model S, and has an option to pull the car forward and backward remotely, without anyone in the car. play

Tesla's Model S key is shaped like a mini-Model S, and has an option to pull the car forward and backward remotely, without anyone in the car.

(AP Images)


This Ferrari key is simple and classic, and all you have to do is slip it into your pocket to drive off.

This Ferrari key is simple and classic, and all you have to do is slip it into your pocket to drive off. play

This Ferrari key is simple and classic, and all you have to do is slip it into your pocket to drive off.

(Business Insider/Cadie Thompson)


McLaren's carbon fiber key makes it ultra-light, with only three buttons adding to the simple lightweight design.



Aston Martin's key fob is topped with crystal. It doesn't offer any special features, but the elegant design makes it stand out from other car keys.

Aston Martin's key fob is topped with crystal. It doesn't offer any special features, but the elegant design makes it stand out from other car keys. play

Aston Martin's key fob is topped with crystal. It doesn't offer any special features, but the elegant design makes it stand out from other car keys.

(Aston Martin)


Maserati's key is sleek and modern, with the ability to lock, unlock, and pop the trunk of the car. The key itself flips out like a switchblade, adding a fun twist to the classic key.



Koenigsegg's shield fob doesn't have any special features either, but it certainly makes a powerful statement, much like the car itself.

Koenigsegg's shield fob doesn't have any special features either, but it certainly makes a powerful statement, much like the car itself. play

Koenigsegg's shield fob doesn't have any special features either, but it certainly makes a powerful statement, much like the car itself.

(Koenigsegg)


The Jaeger-LeCoultre AMVOX7 watch doubles as a car key for the Aston Marin DB9 and DBS models.



In similar fashion, the Jaguar F-Pace Activity Key is a wristband that allows you to lock and unlock your car by holding it up to the Jaguar badge on the rear of the car.

In similar fashion, the Jaguar F-Pace Activity Key is a wristband that allows you to lock and unlock your car by holding it up to the Jaguar badge on the rear of the car. play

In similar fashion, the Jaguar F-Pace Activity Key is a wristband that allows you to lock and unlock your car by holding it up to the Jaguar badge on the rear of the car.

(Jaguar)

The waterproof wristband is optional, and runs for about $400.



This aluminum Pagani key also is multi-functional, doubling as a car key and USB drive.

This aluminum Pagani key also is multi-functional, doubling as a car key and USB drive. play

This aluminum Pagani key also is multi-functional, doubling as a car key and USB drive.

(YouTube/Alaatin61)


BMW 7-series' key has a full color touch screen. It has options to lock and unlock the car, pop open the trunk, and panic.

BMW 7-series' key has a full color touch screen. It has options to lock and unlock the car, pop open the trunk, and panic. play

BMW 7-series' key has a full color touch screen. It has options to lock and unlock the car, pop open the trunk, and panic.

(BMW)

The key also allows you to toggle the lights, control the climate, view your fuel range. The key even allows you to park the car remotely.



Some cars don't even require physical keys anymore — Volvo now has a smartphone app that has all the same options as a traditional key.

Some cars don't even require physical keys anymore — Volvo now has a smartphone app that has all the same options as a traditional key. play

Some cars don't even require physical keys anymore — Volvo now has a smartphone app that has all the same options as a traditional key.

(Volvo Car Group)


Tesla Model 3 cars don't even have a key fob. The cars are accessed with the Tesla app.

Tesla Model 3 cars don't even have a key fob. The cars are accessed with the Tesla app. play

Tesla Model 3 cars don't even have a key fob. The cars are accessed with the Tesla app.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


All of the new high-tech, digital keys make this classic-looking Ferrari key even more stunning. All of the functional keys are hidden on the back, so the simple design can grab your attention.

All of the new high-tech, digital keys make this classic-looking Ferrari key even more stunning. All of the functional keys are hidden on the back, so the simple design can grab your attention. play

All of the new high-tech, digital keys make this classic-looking Ferrari key even more stunning. All of the functional keys are hidden on the back, so the simple design can grab your attention.

(Matthew DeBord/Business Insider)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Bitcoin cash is surging as other cryptocurrencies fallbullet
2 Finance A math formula from the 1990s can help investors make smart...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Take a rare look inside the luxurious $92 million superyacht that has a sushi bar, a salon, Jacuzzi, and can sleep 16 people
null
Finance A $470 billion investment chief at JPMorgan tells us the one thing that could turn a healthy market correction into a deeper slump
Amanzoe on the Aegean Sea.
Finance We compared the Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, and Aman luxury hotels — and the winner is clear
vitalik buterin ethereum
Finance Ethereum founder warns cryptocurrencies 'could drop to near zero at any time'