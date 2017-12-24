Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance 16 of the most luxurious ski resorts to visit this winter

A day of skiing plus an overnight stay on these mountains costs between $250 and $486.

Because sometimes you just need to splurge.

(Facebook/Telluride Ski Resort)

Winter is right around the corner.

While there are plenty of options for affordable ski getaways in the US and Canada, sometimes you just need to splurge.

HomeToGo, a vacation rental search tool, has compiled a list of the most expensive ski resorts in North America, so you can plan a mountain weekend in the lap of luxury.

They gathered data for the 35 top-rated ski resorts in the US and Canada, and then estimated the average total cost of a one day/night stay. The final cost includes:

  • Equipment rental: skis, boots, poles, and a helmet for one day.
  • A one-day lift pass.
  • Lunch: a burger with fries and a soda at a restaurant on the slopes.
  • Accommodation: the average price per person for a four-person vacation rental found on HomeToGo in the ski resort, between December 16, 2017 and April 15, 2018.

When prices were unavailable from the resorts, HomeToGo based price forecasts for this winter on last season's prices.

Below, check out 16 of the most luxurious ski resorts in North America where a day of skiing plus an overnight stay costs between $250 and $486.

16. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia

(Eug Png/Shutterstock)

Total cost (1 day/night): $253.02

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $155

Lunch: $7.75

Vacation rental: $90.28



15. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

(Facebook/Jackson Hole Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $262.93

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $150

Lunch: $16

Vacation rental: $97.43



14. Mammoth Mountain, California

(Mammoth Mountain/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $264.79

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $171

Lunch: $10.74

Vacation rental: $83.05



13. Big Sky, Montana

(Big Sky Resort/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $269.65

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $162

Lunch: $13.00

Vacation rental: $94.65



12. Keystone Resort, Colorado

(Facebook/Keystone Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $270.16

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $166.39

Lunch: $15.00

Vacation rental: $88.77



11. Killington, Vermont

(iStock / Marcio Silva)

Total cost (1 day/night): $271.32

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $163

Lunch: $13

Vacation rental: $95.32



10. Heavenly Mountain Resort, California

(Facebook/Heavenly Ski Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $277.39

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $180.70

Lunch: $15.79

Vacation rental: $80.90



9. Sierra-at-Tahoe, California

(Sierra-at-Tahoe/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $281.23

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $138

Lunch: $13.45

Vacation rental: $129.78



8. Steamboat Resort, Colorado

(Shutterstock)

Total cost (1 day/night): $284.44

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $191

Lunch: $6.10

Vacation rental: $87.44



7. Telluride, Colorado

(Facebook/Telluride Ski Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $294.31

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $143

Lunch: $13.50

Vacation rental: $137.85



6. Breckenridge, Colorado

(Shutterstock)

Total cost (1 day/night): $328.57

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $211.30

Lunch: $14.41

Vacation rental: $102.86



5. Northstar, California

(Northstar California Resort/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $330.61

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $203

Lunch: $11.00

Vacation rental: $116.71



4. Deer Valley, Utah

(Facebook/Deer Valley Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $344.22

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $210

Lunch: $11.53

Vacation rental: $122.69



3. Vail, Colorado

(Facebook/Vail)

Total cost (1 day/night): $384.54

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $232.40

Lunch: $10.87

Vacation rental: $141.27



2. Beaver Creek, Colorado

(Facebook/Beaver Creek Mountain)

Total cost (1 day/night): $402.73

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $236.90

Lunch: $9.98

Vacation rental: $155.85



1. Aspen Snowmass, Colorado

(Facebook/Aspen Snowmass)

Total cost (1 day/night): $486.61

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $217.95

Lunch: $14.50

Vacation rental: $254.16



