Finance :  16 of the most luxurious ski resorts to visit this winter

Winter is right around the corner.
While there are plenty of options for affordable ski getaways in the US and Canada, sometimes you just need to splurge.
HomeToGo, a vacation rental search tool, has compiled a list of the most expensive ski resorts in North America, so you can plan a mountain weekend in the lap of luxury.
They gathered data for the 35 top-rated ski resorts in the US and Canada, and then estimated the average total cost of a one day/night stay. The final cost includes:
When prices were unavailable from the resorts, HomeToGo based price forecasts for this winter on last season's prices.
Below, check out 16 of the most luxurious ski resorts in North America where a day of skiing plus an overnight stay costs between $250 and $486.
Total cost (1 day/night): $253.02
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $155
Lunch: $7.75
Vacation rental: $90.28
Total cost (1 day/night): $262.93
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $150
Lunch: $16
Vacation rental: $97.43
Total cost (1 day/night): $264.79
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $171
Lunch: $10.74
Vacation rental: $83.05
Total cost (1 day/night): $269.65
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $162
Lunch: $13.00
Vacation rental: $94.65
Total cost (1 day/night): $270.16
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $166.39
Lunch: $15.00
Vacation rental: $88.77
Total cost (1 day/night): $271.32
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $163
Lunch: $13
Vacation rental: $95.32
Total cost (1 day/night): $277.39
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $180.70
Lunch: $15.79
Vacation rental: $80.90
Total cost (1 day/night): $281.23
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $138
Lunch: $13.45
Vacation rental: $129.78
Total cost (1 day/night): $284.44
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $191
Lunch: $6.10
Vacation rental: $87.44
Total cost (1 day/night): $294.31
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $143
Lunch: $13.50
Vacation rental: $137.85
Total cost (1 day/night): $328.57
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $211.30
Lunch: $14.41
Vacation rental: $102.86
Total cost (1 day/night): $330.61
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $203
Lunch: $11.00
Vacation rental: $116.71
Total cost (1 day/night): $344.22
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $210
Lunch: $11.53
Vacation rental: $122.69
Total cost (1 day/night): $384.54
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $232.40
Lunch: $10.87
Vacation rental: $141.27
Total cost (1 day/night): $402.73
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $236.90
Lunch: $9.98
Vacation rental: $155.85
Total cost (1 day/night): $486.61
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $217.95
Lunch: $14.50
Vacation rental: $254.16