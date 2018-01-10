Finance :  5,000 bags are still waiting at New York's JFK airport days after a pipe burst and caused a flood

news

Travelers who landed at JFK International Airport over the weekend are waiting to receive around 5,000 bags, NBC News 4 reports.

Over the weekend, travelers using the airport dealt with delays, cancellations, and a burst pipe that submerged some bags in cold water. Much of the dysfunction was attributed to last week's "bomb cyclone," which resulted in frigid temperatures and snow that was difficult to clear from the airport's runways. At the peak of the weekend's chaos, travelers were waiting to receive tens of thousands of bags, according to NBC News 4.

"Domestic airlines have expedited the process of returning baggage to customers including dedicated phone lines for customers. The Port Authority has directed that all such bags should be on their way to customers by the end of today. The Port Authority has directed international carriers expedite their baggage return operations as well," the Port Authority said in a statement on Monday.

The agency also said in the statement that the airport is returning to normal operations.

The Port Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.