Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  6 surprising things people always get wrong about American millionaires


Finance 6 surprising things people always get wrong about American millionaires

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Miami Beach has more millionaire residents than any other American city.

More rich Americans identify as Democrats than Republicans. play

More rich Americans identify as Democrats than Republicans.

(Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Summertime Entertainment)

The habits and tastes of millionaires are fascinating to those of us with less-than-seven figure bank accounts.

According to a report on American millionaires by Wealth Engine, about 7% of the US adult population has a net worth greater than $1 million.

Below, we've highlighted some interesting facts about rich Americans that may surprise you, from the type of car they drive to their political affiliations.

They're not all filthy rich. In fact, 95% have a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

They're not all filthy rich. In fact, 95% have a net worth between $1 million and $5 million. play

They're not all filthy rich. In fact, 95% have a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

(AP/Tim Ireland)


More rich Americans identify as Democrat (58%) than Republican (38%).

More rich Americans identify as Democrat (58%) than Republican (38%). play

More rich Americans identify as Democrat (58%) than Republican (38%).

(Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)


They don't only drive luxury cars. Ford is the second most popular car brand behind Mercedes and ahead of BMW.

They don't only drive luxury cars. Ford is the second most popular car brand behind Mercedes and ahead of BMW. play

They don't only drive luxury cars. Ford is the second most popular car brand behind Mercedes and ahead of BMW.

(flickr/mariordo59)


New York City and Los Angeles don't have the most millionaire residents. Miami Beach's 33109 ZIP code actually has the highest saturation of millionaires in the US.

New York City and Los Angeles don't have the most millionaire residents. Miami Beach's 33109 ZIP code actually has the highest saturation of millionaires in the US. play

New York City and Los Angeles don't have the most millionaire residents. Miami Beach's 33109 ZIP code actually has the highest saturation of millionaires in the US.

(Shutterstock)


Very few own private jets. Only 1% of millionaires own a private plane, but 3% own boats.

Very few own private jets. Only 1% of millionaires own a private plane, but 3% own boats. play

Very few own private jets. Only 1% of millionaires own a private plane, but 3% own boats.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)


They're not bachelors and bachelorettes. Almost 94% of American millionaires are married.

They're not bachelors and bachelorettes. Almost 94% of American millionaires are married. play

They're not bachelors and bachelorettes. Almost 94% of American millionaires are married.

(Getty Images / Charley Gallay)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
2 Economy Ghana’s ranking on the list of cheapest countries to buy...bullet
3 Lifestyle How Michael Essien spends his moneybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance These are all the cool cars we can't wait to see at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
Our Porsche Panamera Turbo test car.
Finance Porsche fixed the biggest problem with the Panamera sedan and now it's simply amazing
Shane Missler is using his lottery winnings to take care of his family and "have some fun along the way."
Finance Meet the 20-year-old Florida man who announced he won the $450 million Mega Millions lottery on Facebook and credits 'a positive mindset'
null
Finance Cadillac could be the next Tesla if General Motors markets it right (GM, TSLA)