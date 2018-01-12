Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  7 European cities where it's cheaper to stay in a hotel than an Airbnb


  • Published: , Refreshed:

While it's easy to assume that an Airbnb is always the most cost-efficient type of accommodation when travelling, that's not always the case.

A three-star hotel room in Tallinn, Estonia costs 4.3% less than the average Airbnb listing in the city. play

A three-star hotel room in Tallinn, Estonia costs 4.3% less than the average Airbnb listing in the city.

(Flickr/minniemouseaunt)

As the 'January blues' sweep in, sometimes it seems that the only light at the end of the tunnel is the thought of booking a long, sunny getaway to look forward to.

But with money after Christmas still being a little tight, this emergency vacation needs to be cost-effective if it's going to work with your bank balance and savings plan for the year ahead.

Voucher website VoucherCloud has looked into the average cost for one person to stay in an Airbnb vs. a three-star hotel across every capital city in Europe to work out in which cities an Airbnb is a savvy decision, and in which locations "splashing out" on a hotel might actually save you some pennies.

Although it's easy to assume that an Airbnb is always the most cost-efficient type of accommodation when travelling, a three-star hotel is cheaper or the same price as the average Airbnb in eight of the 48 European capital cities surveyed, according to VoucherCloud's findings.

In fact, in Andorra's capital city of Andorra la Vella, a three-star hotel (£43, or $59) is not only just half the cost of the average Airbnb (£79, or $108), but you can book yourself into a five-star hotel for less than the average listing on Airbnb's website too (£77, or $105).

Scroll on to discover every European capital city where you're better off booking a hotel than an Airbnb, ranked by price difference in ascending order.

7. Tallinn, Estonia

(Flickr/minniemouseaunt)

Average cost of a three-star hotel (per night): £44/$60

Average cost of an Airbnb (per night): £46/$63

Price reduction: 4.3%



6. Yerevan, Armenia

(Flickr/Dmitry Karyshev)

Average cost of a three-star hotel (per night): £39/$53

Average cost of an Airbnb (per night): £42/$57

Price reduction: 7.2%



5. Baku, Azerbaijan

Beautiful Baku - a city of contrasts.



Average cost of a three-star hotel (per night): £37/$50

Average cost of an Airbnb (per night): £40/$55

Price reduction: 7.5%



4. Vilnius, Lithuania

(Flickr/Mantas Volungevicius)

Average cost of a three-star hotel (per night): £37/$50

Average cost of an Airbnb (per night): £45/$61

Price reduction: 17.8%



3. Kiev, Ukraine

(Flickr/Francisco Anzola)

Average cost of a three-star hotel (per night): £30/$41

Average cost of an Airbnb (per night): £40/$55

Price reduction: 25%



2. Riga, Latvia



Average cost of a three-star hotel (per night): £30/$41

Average cost of an Airbnb (per night): £46/$63

Price reduction: 34.79%



1. Andorra la Vella, Andorra

(Flickr/Alex Alishevskikh)

Average cost of a three-star hotel (per night): £43/$59

Average cost of an Airbnb (per night): £79/$108

Price reduction: 45.6%



