Finance :  A £3.2 million Knightsbridge flat — and a luxury Jeep — could be yours for £10.25 if you answer one question right

Your Laddr is offering people the chance to win a £3.2 million Knightsbridge home and a £56,000 car for £10.25.

Entrants are asked to play a picture-based guessing game, and the best attempt will win.



Owning a flat in London can seem like an unrealistic goal — especially in the city's most expensive neighbourhood.

However, one company is offering a fully furnished £3.2 million Knightsbridge home and a £56,000 car as a prize for a guessing game, with an entry fee of £10.

Your Laddr, a company which offers houses as competition prizes, listed a three bedroom, two bathroom home in Knightsbridge as its current prize.

The property is on Walton Street in London's exclusive SW3 postcode. The prize comes with a Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler worth £56,000.

To win, entrants — who must be adults and live in the UK — will be asked to play a game of "Spot the Ball."

It involves picking a spot on the stock photograph below of a cricket player making a catch. The ball has been edited out of the image, and contestants have to pick where it should go.

They'll then pay for their ticket — £10 plus a 25p booking fee — and be entered into the contest, which runs until the end of September.

Your Laddr will only give away the house if they sell all 380,000 tickets — otherwise the prize will be the accumulated cash instead.

The judge of the contest will be a professional cricket player, who will determine where he thinks the middle of the ball is.

Whoever gets closest to the right spot wins the house. If multiple people win, one person will be chosen at random to get the prize. The others will share a prize pot of £10,000.

The grand prize includes the following: the full cost of the house, stamp duty, council tax for the first year, legal fees, and the car, including car insurance, road tax, and a parking permit.

The only thing the winner will have to pay for is other bills, which Your Laddr estimates at £900 a year, and service charges of around £420 a month.

Here's what the car looks like:

And here's a look at the flat, which has bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a total area of 1,063 square feet home, which is spread over two floors and comes fully furnished.

It has a reception room with "high ceilings, unique period features and ample natural light."

It leads to a dining area here

Here's bedroom 1...

Bedroom 2...

...and Bedroom 3, which has a balcony with a view onto the street.

According to Your Laddr, the property is a "share of a freehold situated in one of London’s most sought after postcodes."

Here's the floor plan:

Located on Walton Street, the flat is close to luxury shops like Harrods department store. The nearest underground station is Knightsbridge, on the Piccadilly Line.