Finance :  A few very lucky people will get this $212,000 Land Rover

Land Rover Classic is bringing back the venerable Defender off-road for a limited run of 150 cars.

The Land Rover Defender Works V8 70th Edition is in celebration of the brand's 70th birthday.

The Defender is powered by a 400 horsepower, 5.0 liter V8.

The smaller Defender 90 starts at £150,000 ($212,000).



On January 29, 2016, the last Defender off-roader rolled out of Land Rover's factory in Solihull, England, ending 67 years of continuous production.

And as far as we were concerned, that was the end of the line for the iconic Land Rover.

Until now.

This month, Land Rover Classic, the brand's heritage department announced it will resurrect the Defender for a very limited engagement to celebrate Land Rover's 70th birthday.

Hence the name; Land Rover Defender Works V8 70th Edition.

And you better act fast. Just 150 lucky Land Rover enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on one.

The Defender Works V8 is available for sale in the United Kingdom as well as the Middle East and North Africa. It is also available for import into Europe on an individual basis.

Unfortunately, the Defender won't be sold here in the US.

Here's a closer look at this very special Land Rover Defender.

The Land Rover Defender is one of the most iconic vehicles in automotive history. Some version of the off-road remained in production from 1948 until 2016.

Now, it's back with V8 power. According to Land Rover, it's an homage to Series III Stage 1 V8 model from 1979.

Under the hood is a 400 horsepower, 5.0 liter, naturally aspirated V8 mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

A major upgrade from the 122 horsepower produced by the standard production model back in the day.

According to Land Rover, the V8 Defender can hit 60mph in a spirited 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 106 mph.

The Defender is equipped all-wheel-drive, a two-speed transfer case, front and rear differentials along with a torque bias center differential.

Inside, the Defender's normally spartan cabin has been spruced up fine leather and sculpted sport seats.

There are even a small infotainment screen and pistol grip shifter!

The Defender Works V8 70th Edition will be available in both short-wheel-base 90 and long-wheel-base 110 variants. The Defender 90 starts at £150,000 ($212,000).