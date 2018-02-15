Finance :  A Lufthansa passenger filmed a 'demonic' child screaming for 8 hours on a flight — and people are horrified

news

A passenger on a Lufthansa flight from Germany to New Jersey in August posted a YouTube video of a child screaming, climbing on a seat, and running through the aisles.

The video suggests the child was disruptive throughout the eight-hour flight.

Some viewers have sympathized with the child and his mother, while others have criticized them.

Sitting next to an upset child is every airline passenger's worst fear — but a YouTube video taken by a passenger on a Lufthansa flight from Germany to New Jersey in August takes it to another level.

The Daily Mail first reported the video, which shows a child yelling, climbing on a seat, and running through the aisles. The video, titled "Demonic child screams and runs through an 8 hour flight from Germany to Newark," suggests the child was disruptive throughout the entire flight.

"That was a nightmare — eight hours of screaming," a person is heard saying at the end of the video.

Some viewers on Twitter sympathized with the child and his mother, arguing that the child may have a condition that would make air travel uncomfortable.

"I have one of these at home," one person wrote. "He drives me nuts. Nothing mom can do and I feel for her."

Others criticized them.

"With parenting like this, that kid's destined to be President one day," one person said.

Lufthansa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here's what others on Twitter had to say about the video: