Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  A new pill to treat HIV just got approved — and it could shake up a $22 billion market (GILD)


Finance A new pill to treat HIV just got approved — and it could shake up a $22 billion market (GILD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The treatment made by Gilead combines three drugs into one daily pill: bictegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide.

Scanning electromicrograph of an HIV-infected T cell. play

Scanning electromicrograph of an HIV-infected T cell.

(NIAID)

  • The FDA just approved a new combination of drugs to treat HIV.
  • The treatment combines three drugs into one daily pill: bictegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide.
  • The new approval could shake up the $22 billion HIV drug market.


The FDA just approved a new, once-a-day pill to treat HIV.

The pill, made by Gilead Sciences, contains bictegravir, along with emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide, two drugs that are considered the "backbone" of HIV treatments. Of the three treatments contained in the pill, bictegravir is the only totally new element.

Up until recently, people living with HIV suppress the virus with a regimen of three or four pills. Keeping the amount of HIV in the blood low is key for suppressing symptoms of the virus.

In November, the FDA approved a rival treatment that uses two drugs in one pill: dolutegravir with rilpivirine. "Limiting the number of drugs in any HIV treatment regimen can help reduce toxicity for patients," Dr. Debra Birnkrant, director of the division of antiviral products at the FDA said in a press release.

The approval of Gilead's pill along with GSK's from November could shake up the $22 billion HIV drug market.

A tablet of HIV treatment Biktarvy. play

A tablet of HIV treatment Biktarvy.

(Gilead)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance A $1.6 trillion investment chief shares the biggest lessons...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

trump
Finance Trump doesn't seem to understand some key elements of the stock market rally
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Finance A Tesla exec is leaving to be COO of Lyft (TSLA)
null
Finance Elon Musk just made it clear that a legendary Ford plant is inspiring his ideas about how to reimagine factories (TSLA)
Traders celebrate after the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 6, 2018.
Finance Snap may have hit 'an inflection point' (SNAP)