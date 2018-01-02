Finance :  A person has died after falling from a partially-constructed building in Canary Wharf

London Ambulance Service confirmed the death.
A man has been found dead after falling from a building in Canary Wharf.
According to the International Business Times, which is based nearby, the man's body was found in a trench beneath a partially-built skyscraper.
He was found on Bank Street, at the site of a new building which will house Société Générale, at around 8.45 a.m. on Tuesday.
A spokesman from London's Metropolitan Police said: "The body of a man was found after apparently falling into a deep trench.
"The man was pronounced dead at scene. His death is being treated as unexplained and he is not thought to be a member of the construction team."
The London Ambulance Service said it was called to Bank Street after reports of a person falling from one of the buildings.
"Sadly, the patient was dead at the scene," a spokesman said.