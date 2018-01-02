Home > Business Insider > Finance >

A person has died after falling from a partially-constructed building in Canary Wharf


London Ambulance Service confirmed the death.

(Google Street View)

  • A body was found at around 8.45 a.m. on the morning of January 2.
  • Police said a man fell into a "deep trench" at a construction site.
  • The office block is reportedly due to be occupied by Société Générale.


A man has been found dead after falling from a building in Canary Wharf.

According to the International Business Times, which is based nearby, the man's body was found in a trench beneath a partially-built skyscraper.

He was found on Bank Street, at the site of a new building which will house Société Générale, at around 8.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesman from London's Metropolitan Police said: "The body of a man was found after apparently falling into a deep trench.

"The man was pronounced dead at scene. His death is being treated as unexplained and he is not thought to be a member of the construction team."

The London Ambulance Service said it was called to Bank Street after reports of a person falling from one of the buildings.

"Sadly, the patient was dead at the scene," a spokesman said.

