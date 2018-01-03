Home > Business Insider > Finance >

A Ryanair passenger climbed onto the wing of a plane after becoming frustrated about the wait to deboard


The Ryanair passenger was arrested by Spanish authorities.

The passenger exited the aircraft 30 minutes after the plane landed.

(Fernando del Valle Villalobos via AP)

  • A passenger on a delayed Ryanair flight from London climbed onto a wing in Malaga, Spain.
  • The passenger was reportedly frustrated about the delay.
  • He was later arrested by Spanish authorities.


A passenger on a delayed Ryanair flight from London became frustrated and climbed onto a wing after opening the emergency exit, according to the Associated Press. The passenger exited the aircraft 30 minutes after the plane had landed in Malaga, Spain, on January 1.

The plane's passengers were standing in the aisle before the man, whose name has not been disclosed, became impatient, found the emergency exit, and walked onto the plane's wing. After the police were called, the man returned to the plane's cabin. The rest of the passengers waited for another 15 minutes before leaving the plane.

Spanish police arrested the man and have taken over the case, a Ryanair spokesperson told Business Insider. They have opened a complaint against the man for breaching security, according to the Associated Press.

Another passenger filmed the incident.

