Finance :  A startup that wants to be the Airbnb for your stuff raised $25 million in a cryptocurrency and cash fundraising round

  • Omni, a California storage startup, raised $25 million in a fundraising round involving two cryptocurrency executives and Highland Capital Partners.
  • A majority of the money raised by the firm was in Ripple's XRP.

Two cryptocurrency executives are backing a California startup that wants to be the Airbnb of your stuff.

Omni, a company that allows people to rent out their extra stuff, landed $25 million in a fundraising round, the company announced Tuesday.

Ripple's Chris Larsen and Stefan Thomas participated in the fundraise, contributing the majority of the amount raised, alongside Highland Capital Partners, a spokesperson told Business Insider. The two executives' contribution was made in Ripple's XRP cryptocurrency.

Ripple itself did not participate in the fundraise, but the financial technology did sign a deal with Omni.

A spokesperson for Omni declined to provide specifics on the nature of that deal, but described it as a "business partnership" in an email.

