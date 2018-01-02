Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  A suspicious package forced a terminal to shut down at a California airport


Finance A suspicious package forced a terminal to shut down at a California airport

  • Published:

Terminal B at Mineta San Jose International Airport was evacuated and closed for nearly an hour on Tuesday due to a suspicious package.

The San Jose Police, Fire Department, and bomb squad investigated the suspicious package. play

The San Jose Police, Fire Department, and bomb squad investigated the suspicious package.

(YouTube / CBS SF Bay Area)

  • Terminal B at Mineta San Jose International Airport was evacuated and closed for nearly an hour on Tuesday because of a suspicious package.
  • Local authorities determined the package was "non-threatening."
  • The contents of the package have not been revealed.

Terminal B at Mineta San Jose International Airport was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a suspicious package. The airport's Twitter account noted that the terminal closed at 11:00 a.m. and reopened at 11:55 a.m.

The package was first noticed around 10 a.m., an airport representative told Business Insider. The San Jose Police Department, San Jose Fire Department, and a bomb squad were on site to investigate the package and decided it was "non-threatening." The contents of the package have not been revealed.

Rather than forcing the passengers in Terminal B to go outside, the airport moved them to Terminal A so they wouldn't have to go through security again. Southwest and Alaska Airlines operate out of Terminal B.

The evacuation was documented on Twitter.

null play

null

(Twitter / SeanRabbitt)

null play

null

(Twitter / Missy303)

null play

null

(Twitter / braythirteen)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
2 Finance 8 things you can do today to be richer in 2018bullet
3 Finance I'm a financial planner — here's the single best piece of...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

American Airlines Southwest Airlines
Finance Southwest and American Airlines celebrate the GOP tax plan with $1,000 bonuses for employees
A Delta Airlines jet takes off from Washington National Airport in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Finance Delta is offering travel waivers as 'cold weather bomb' storm bears down on the East Coast
Times Square New Years 2018
Finance STOCKS START THE YEAR GREEN: Here’s what you need to know
Times Square New Years 2018
Finance STOCKS START THE YEAR GREEN: Here’s what you need to know