Finance :  All the world's major luxury auto brands except for Ferrari now have SUVs — but that's going to change (RACE)

The worlds major luxury auto brands have all introduced SUVs.

Even supercar-maker Lamborghini has joined the party.

Ferrari is the odd man out, but it had announced plans to develop its own "Ferrari Utility Vehicle" or FUV.



Lamborghini unveiled it's long-awaited Urus SUV on Monday, leaving only Ferrari as the major holdout in high-end SUV country. (Well, Aston Martin is also SUV-free, but it's a stand-alone luxury brand, unaffiliated with a big-time carmaker.)

The Ferrari SUV — called the "FUV" — is coming, if CEO Sergio Marchionne is to be believed.

While we wait, let's review all the other luxury SUVs that have landed in the past few years, all from brands that would never have been associated with SUVs before the boom in sales of the post-financial-crisis era.

The best of the bunch, as far as I'm concerned, is the beautiful Ian Callum-designed Jaguar F-PACE.

Here's the latest arrival to the luxe-SUV party: the Lamborghini Urus. We're going to see it up-close at the Detroit auto show in about a week.

Alfa Romeo recently brought us the Stelvio. At Business Insider, we have it inbound for a road test in the next two months.

Corporate stablemate Maserati rolled out the Levante.

If you want to head for the place where the luxury air in thin, check out the Bentley Bentayga: $230,000 to start.

Soon to enter the game: the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

And what does Ferrari have at the moment? Well, not an SUV, although CEO Sergio Marchionne says the design process is underway. For now, Ferrari has the all-wheel-drive, two-door GTC4 Lusso. But the "Ferrari Utility Vehicle" — FUV! — is on the horizon.

