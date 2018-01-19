Finance :  Amazon is rising after hiking the price of a monthly Prime membership (AMZN)

news

Amazon's stock price rose on Friday after it announced it was increasing its monthly subscription fees.

Amazon Prime memberships are a crucial part of the company's ecommerce empire because they represent loyal customers who spend the most on its platforms.

You can view Amazon's real-time stock price here.



The company said it will raise the fees on its monthly Amazon Prime membership in the US to $12.99, an 18% increase from $10.99, according to Recode. Under the new pricing plan, customers will pay roughly $156 a year.

Amazon Prime's annual membership fee of $99 will not change.

The company initially launched the monthly plan less than two years ago to attract lower-income customers who could not afford the annual membership fee or who did not want to use it continuously.

Subscriptions are a big part of Amazon's business, representing the company's most loyal customers — who are often the most frequent spenders — and roughly $2.5 billion in revenue, according to its third-quarter financial statements. Though Prime represents the bulk of its subscription profits, the number also includes its audiobook, e-book, digital video, digital music, and non-Amazon Web Service subscription services.

Amazon's stock is trading up 0.85% at $1,304.34 a share. It is up 10.25% for the year.

Amazon is expected to report earnings on Feb. 1.