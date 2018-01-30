Finance :  AMD is rising after beating across the board (AMD)

news

AMD is falling after a fourth-quarter earnings beat, reporting earnings of $0.08 per share vs. $0.05 per share expected on revenue of $1.48 billion vs. $1.408 billion expected.

Investors will be looking for the company to comment on the Spectre and Meltdown security flaws that have impacted central processing unit manufacturers this year.

AMD is rising after reporting a beat on earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter.

The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share vs. $0.05 per share expected. AMD reported revenue of $1.48 billion vs $1.408 billion expected. Shares are down more than 6% immediately following the report but have since settled about 1.94% higher at $13.12 in after-hours trading.

The company reported its second-straight quarter of GAAP profitability, boosted by a 60% year-over-year increase in computing and graphics sales.

"2017 marked a key inflection point for AMD as we re-shaped our product portfolio, delivered 25 percent annual

revenue growth, expanded gross margin and achieved full-year profitability," said AMD CEO Lisa Su, in the release.

The company guided to revenue of $1.55 billion in the first quarter of 2018, which would be a 32% increase over the same period last year. AMD said it will be adjusting the way it reports revenue in the future, but doesn't see a material impact from the change for 2018.

Wall Street was mostly neutral on the stock ahead of the report, with 14 of the 28 analysts tracked by Bloomberg rating the company as a "hold."

Investors will be looking for the company to comment on the Spectre and Meltdown security flaws that have impacted every major central processing unit manufacturer. Industry patches to solve the problem have been buggy, and it's still unknown how the final fixes will affect performance. Systems could take as much as a 30% hit to performance because of the patches, according to some estimates.

The company will also likely address the impact of the cryptocurrency boom on sales of its graphics processing units. Cryptocurrency miners have been buying the cards en masse to capitalize on a boom in crypto prices. Computer gamers, the traditional market for AMD's cards, have expressed frustration at the higher prices and limited supply.

John Pitzer, an analyst at Credit Suisse, said before the report that the crypto boom will likely outweigh any negative effects from the Spectre and Meltdown flaws. Last week, Intel, one of AMD's main rivals in the CPU space, said the flaws would not materially affect sales. Pitzer thinks AMD will also be safe from any fallout from the flaws as well.

AMD shares are up about 16% this year.