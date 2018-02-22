Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  An explosion on a ferry in Mexico reportedly injured as many as 25 people


Finance An explosion on a ferry in Mexico reportedly injured as many as 25 people

  Published: , Refreshed:

While the cause of the explosion in Playa del Carman has not been determined yet, early suggestions indicate a mechanical failure may be at fault.

A Barcos Caribe ship. play

A Barcos Caribe ship.

(Facebook / Barcos Caribe)

  • An explosion on a Barcos Caribe ferry in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, reportedly injured as many as 25 people.
  • None of the injuries have reportedly been fatal or life-threatening.
  • While the cause of the explosion has not been determined yet, early suggestions indicate a mechanical failure may be at fault.


An explosion on a ferry in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, injured as many as 25 people, according to the Associated Press. None of the injuries have reportedly been fatal or life-threatening.

Passengers were exiting the Barcos Caribe ship when the explosion sent fire and debris toward passengers and people on an adjacent dock. While the cause of the explosion has not been determined yet, early suggestions indicate a mechanical failure may be at fault, AP reports.

Reports on the number of injuries caused by the explosion has varied. The local municipal government and port authority reportedly said 18 people were injured, while Local Civil Defense director Juan Medina Sosa reportedly said 25 people were injured.

null play

null

(Twitter / espacionoticias)
null
