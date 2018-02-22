Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  An investing startup managing $10 billion is copying the largest hedge fund in the world


Finance An investing startup managing $10 billion is copying the largest hedge fund in the world

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Wealthfront, the California startup, is adding a portfolio strategy first popularized by hedge fund giant Bridgewater.

ray dalio play

ray dalio

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

  • Wealthfront, the California investing startup, is adding risk parity to its suite of investment solutions.
  • The portfolio strategy was made famous by Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund overseeing $119 billion in assets.


Wealthfront is offering something that looks a little like the flagship strategy of the largest hedge fund in the world to its customers.

The California roboadviser, which manages more than $10 billion in assets, is adding risk parity, a strategy used in one of the largest funds overseen by Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund with $119 billion,

Risk parity is a portfolio strategy that focuses on the allocation of risk, rather than on the allocation of capital. It was made famous by Bridgewater's All Weather Fund, which launched in 1996.

Risk parity is the newest addition to Wealthfront's PassivePlus suite of investment solutions. Other features that make up PassivePlus include tax loss harvesting, direct indexing, and smart beta.

"Wealthfront's PassivePlus marries decades of academic insights with technology to deliver disciplined investment approach that helps our clients achieve their financial goals," Dr. Jakub Jurek, Wealthfront's VP of research, said.

"Our launch of Risk Parity demonstrates that even more sophisticated strategies can be deployed via software in a cost-effective manner."

Wealthfront has been building out its offerings since it landed $75 million in a fundraising round led by Tiger Global, the New York investment fund. The company announced a feature earlier this year that helps users navigate the home buying process, for instance.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Meet the 5 richest, most successful self-made women in Accrabullet
2 Finance Bill Gates reveals the two 'crazy things' he purchased since...bullet
3 Finance Meet the world's richest black billionaires of 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett talks with a shareholder before the company's annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Finance BUFFETT: Here's the kind of person I'd like to head up Berkshire Hathaway when I'm gone (BRKA)
A Barcos Caribe ship.
Finance An explosion on a ferry in Mexico reportedly injured as many as 25 people
Michael Dell bought the penthouse for more than $100 million in 2014.
Finance Billionaire Michael Dell was just revealed as the mysterious buyer of the most expensive home ever sold in NYC, a $100 million penthouse — see inside