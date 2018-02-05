Finance :  Apple escapes the Dow's 1,500 point drop largely unscathed (AAPL)

news

The Dow Jones Industrial Average cratered by more than 1,500 points Monday before paring its losses.

Apple mostly shrugged off the index's severe declines, down just 0.4% at the time of writing.

As the Dow cratered more than 1,500 points on Monday afternoon, Apple was the only one of the index’s 30 stocks to escape largely unscathed, down a maximum of 1.05%. It's lower by just 0.48% at the time of writing.

The Dow's big drop on Monday follows a 666-point plunge on Friday, its biggest single-day point drop since October 2008, the index opened down another 250 points on Monday.

ExxonMobil was easily the worst loser of the 30-stock index, down 6.17% at its lowest levels of the sessions. Johnson & Johnson, Chevron and Pfizer were also down more than 3%.

Other tech names were also in the red, but, like Apple, appeared to miss the heaviest part of the selling. Intel was down 1% and Microsoft was down 1.11% at the time of writing.

