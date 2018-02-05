Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Apple escapes the Dow's 1,500 point drop largely unscathed (AAPL)


Finance Apple escapes the Dow's 1,500 point drop largely unscathed (AAPL)

  • Published:

Apple was down less than 1% Monday afternoon while the Dow Jones Industrial Average cratered more than 5%.

Apple stock price play

Apple stock price

(Markets Insider)


As the Dow cratered more than 1,500 points on Monday afternoon, Apple was the only one of the index’s 30 stocks to escape largely unscathed, down a maximum of 1.05%. It's lower by just 0.48% at the time of writing.

The Dow's big drop on Monday follows a 666-point plunge on Friday, its biggest single-day point drop since October 2008, the index opened down another 250 points on Monday.

ExxonMobil was easily the worst loser of the 30-stock index, down 6.17% at its lowest levels of the sessions. Johnson & Johnson, Chevron and Pfizer were also down more than 3%.

Other tech names were also in the red, but, like Apple, appeared to miss the heaviest part of the selling. Intel was down 1% and Microsoft was down 1.11% at the time of writing.

Read more about the stock market’s Monday afternoon tumble here>>

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Smart Home Inside the $1 million automated home in Ghana where you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bitcoin has plunged more than two thirds from its record highs in December
Bitcoin drops below $6,200 for first time in three months
bitcoin china
Finance China is moving to eliminate all cryptocurrency trading with a ban on foreign exchanges
Robots
Finance Betterment and Wealthfront websites crash during market bloodbath
CNBC's Jim Cramer winced near the end of the trading day on February 5, 2018.
Finance Here are 3 theories about why stocks are puking, and what they mean for the economy