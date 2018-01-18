Finance :  Balding Prince William has finally shaved his head — take a look back at the road to acceptance

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Looks like he finally caved.

(Getty — Chris Jackson / Tim P. Whitby)

  • Prince William has shaved his head, suggesting he has finally embraced baldness.
  • Photos of the freshly shaven head emerged on social media on January 18.


His thinning hairline has long been the subject of ridicule by the media, but it appears that Prince William has finally embraced baldness.

New photos have emerged of the Prince debuting a freshly shaven head, suggesting he has finally taken the plunge.

The photos were taken while the Duke of Cambridge met Sir Hugh Taylor, chairman of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, in London on January 18.

Here he is debuting the new cut.

(Getty/Tim P. Whitby)

Some close-up shots also emerged on Twitter.

The move appears to have been a drawn-out process.

Here's a photo of him in October, with a slightly longer, albeit wispy 'do.

(Getty/Chris Jackson)

In 2015, at the launch of the Centrepoint Awards, he looks to have combed some of it over.

(Getty)

On safari back in 2014 he had more hair, but a clear receding hairline.

(Getty/Scott Barbour)

But one thing is for sure — we can officially say RIP to the head of hair he once had.

(Getty/David Cheskin)
