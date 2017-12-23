Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Bitcoin rallies above $15,000 following its biggest fall in 2017


Finance Bitcoin rallies above $15,000 following its biggest fall in 2017

  • Published: , Refreshed:

LONDON — Bitcoin's value rallied above $15,000 on Saturday following a day which saw the its value collapse more than 30%.

Frantic trading of the cryptocurrency on Friday brought exchanges to a halt as investors reacted to warnings from regulators and pulled their funds out, pushing Bitcoin's value down as much as 32% from its Thursday peak to $10,775, before it climbed up above $15,700 on Saturday.

Here's the chart at 2.50 p.m. GMT:

Screen Shot 2017 12 23 at 14.48.08 play

Screen Shot 2017 12 23 at 14.48.08

(Markets Insider)

Earlier in the week, bitcoin's price started to plunge after one of the founders of the influential website Bitcoin.com announced he would sell his stake in bitcoin.

Unlike more traditional markets, bitcoin has no mechanism to halt trading when there are large losses in its value. These are known as circuit breakers, and they automatically pause trading when assets fall by a set percentage.

As Business Insider Australia's Paul Colgan and David Scutt pointed out, Friday's sell-off has had a ripple effect on other major cryptocurrencies.

"The price action appears to be spilling over into other cryptocurrencies, with the second-largest by overall market value, Ethereum, down 26%, and bitcoin spinoff bitcoin cash — which was moving in the opposite direction to bitcoin earlier this week — down a whopping 38% in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap," they wrote.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Bitcoin swings wildly as its price plungesbullet
2 Finance Current jobs that won’t exist in ten years time.bullet
3 Finance How Aliko Dangote sold 3.23% stake in his cement business...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Here are the areas of the stock market that'll get the biggest boost from Trump's tax overhaul
I've saved over $100 using my MoviePass.
Finance The best purchase I've made all year costs $10 a month
Tesla A+ for the new Tesla Roadster!
Finance Tesla had big plans for 2017 — here's everything it accomplished
null
Finance Oil discoveries are at an all-time low — and the clock is ticking