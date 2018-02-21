Finance :  Citigroup is losing one of its three co-heads of M&A (C)

news

Citigroup is losing one of its three co-heads of mergers and acquisitions.

Peter Tague, who served as global co-head of M&A alongside Cary Kochman and Mark Shafir, is leaving Citi, according to a report by Liz Hoffman of The Wall Street Journal.

Tague was appointed to the lead M&A role in the 2012, a title he shared with Shafir. In November, Citi added a third M&A co-head when it promoted Kochman.

In his tenure leading the division, Tague helped Citi ascend from 7th in the league tables to 4th, according to the WSJ.

He'd been with Citi or one of its predecessors since the late-1990s, according to the report.

