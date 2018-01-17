Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Companies that pivoted to blockchain are getting whacked amid the crypto bloodbath (LBCC, RIOT, LFIN)


Finance Companies that pivoted to blockchain are getting whacked amid the crypto bloodbath (LBCC, RIOT, LFIN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The cryptocurrency bloodbath is not limited to the currencies and tokens.

Seems like some companies pivoted a bit too fast. play

Seems like some companies pivoted a bit too fast.

(Getty)


Like adding "dot-com" to your company's name during the tech bubble of the late 1990s, simply adding the word "blockchain" has recently become a popular way to send a stock soaring. But, as most of the major cryptocurrencies post double-digit losses for the second day in a row on Wednesday, many of the pivot-to-crypto companies are getting whacked as well.

Many of the companies that decided to pivot to blockchain had no prior relation to the technology. As bitcoin hovers around the psychologically-important $10,000 mark, and Ethereum tests $1,000, many of the blockchain-pivoters have followed the currencies' decline.

Some companies' pivots make more sense than others. Kodak, the historic photo company, announced a new blockchain tech that would allow users to track down their copyrighted images on the web. Kodak, however, has fallen like the rest of them and is down 2.70% in early trading.

Many companies that pivoted to blockchain were hit on both Tuesday and Wednesday, as many cryptocurrencies were down heavily on both days.

Here's a roundup of some of the most notable companies and their moves.

Read more about each company's pivot here.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 World Bank Why 2018 Sub-Saharan Africa growth will be strong, and why...bullet
2 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
3 Lifestyle 5 surprising things people always get wrong about the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Roku jumps after news that it's rolling out a new ad tracker (ROKU)
null
Finance Inside the most reviewed eatery in the world, a Portuguese bakery where the most popular dish costs less than £1
Bitcoin cash BCC price
Finance Bitcoin Cash tumbles as the 'cryptocurrency bloodbath' continues
Bitcoin cash BCC price
Finance Bitcoin Cash tumbles as the 'cryptocurrency bloodbath' continues