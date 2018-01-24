Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: 50 Cent is a bitcoin millionaire


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: 50 Cent is a bitcoin millionaire

  • Published:

Everything you need to know about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies today.

50 cent play

50 cent

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider's roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today.

Rapper 50 Cent says he accepted bitcoin as payment for his 2014 album "Animal Ambition." The 700 bitcoin he reportedly raked in are now worth between $7 million and $8.5 million, and he hasn't offloaded his stake yet.

Here's the full rundown of cryptocurrencies as of Wednesday morning:

What's happening:

