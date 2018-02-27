Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: 50 Cent isn't a bitcoin millionaire after all

news

Turns out 50 Cent isn't a cryptocurrency millionaire after all. Despite confirming reports last month he had made around $8 million in BTC, court documents obtained by The Blast on Monday quote the rapper saying he never owned a single bitcoin.

