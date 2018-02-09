Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin is doing even worse than stocks


Everything you need to know about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies today.

Stock markets officially entered a correction this week, but bitcoin is doing even worse. It's down nearly 28% since US markets began their slide in late January — even including a rebound during most of this week.

Here are the current prices:

What else is happening:

