Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin stages a comeback

CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin stages a comeback


Everything you need to know about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies today.

(Kullez/Flickr)

Crypto Insider, Business Insider's roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today.

Cryptocurrencies lost close to $100 billion overnight into Friday morning, with the flagship bitcoin sinking as low as $7,720 per coin.

Most cryptos seem to be making a comeback though and are up from their morning lows, with bitcoin down less than 1% on the last 24 hours and back above $9,000 at the time of writing.

Here are the current standings:

What else is happening:

