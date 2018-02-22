Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin traders might have found a 'golden opportunity'

Cryptocurrency arbitrage traders are profiting thanks to big differences in bitcoin's price between South Korean and other exchanges, sometimes as large as 13%.
Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.
A potential "golden opportunity" has opened up for cryptocurrency arbitrage traders thanks to big differences in bitcoin's price between South Korean and other exchanges, sometimes as large as 13%.
Here's the scoreboard:
In the news:
Join BI's Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss cryptocurrencies and blockchain with readers from all over the world, as well as Business Insider staff.