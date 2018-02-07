Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Coins beating stocks after a blockbuster regulatory hearing

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

The heads of two major US regulators testified in front of a congressional committee about cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings, and the regulation of them. Here's what went down.

So far on Wednesday, cryptocurrencies are outpacing stocks. Here's the full scoreboard:

What else is happening: