Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Coins beating stocks after a blockbuster regulatory hearing


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Coins beating stocks after a blockbuster regulatory hearing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Everything you need to know about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies today.

Usain Bolt 100m race sprint fast motion blur olympics play

Usain Bolt 100m race sprint fast motion blur olympics

(Courtesy of Jasper Colliver, Savills)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

The heads of two major US regulators testified in front of a congressional committee about cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings, and the regulation of them. Here's what went down.

So far on Wednesday, cryptocurrencies are outpacing stocks. Here's the full scoreboard:

What else is happening:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Crypotocurrencies warnings grow more strident as Ghana urges...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sending a Tesla Roadster into space allowed Elon Musk to draw more attention to SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch.
Finance Tesla created the world's best car commercial without spending a dime on advertising (TSLA)
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
The tiny house fits four bedrooms.
Finance A house narrower than a Tube passenger car is for sale in London for $1.4 million
null
Finance Tesla is about to report earnings — here's what to expect (TSLA)