Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Everything is getting smoked — again


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Everything is getting smoked — again

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Everything you need to know about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies today.

Rolanda Bell of Panama falling head first into the water obstacle during the women's 3000 metres steeplechase heats at the 15th IAAF World Championship play

Rolanda Bell of Panama falling head first into the water obstacle during the women's 3000 metres steeplechase heats at the 15th IAAF World Championship

(Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Cryptocurrencies appeared to get a slight lift on Friday, paring some of their heavy losses from earlier in the week, but still ended largely in the red. Flash forward to Monday morning and the major digital coins are getting smoked yet again:

Here are the current standings:

What else is happening:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Smart Home Inside the $1 million automated home in Ghana where you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
quiksilver surfer falling waves
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Everything is getting smoked — again
null
Finance Qualcomm slides on report Apple could use other chips in the next iPhone (QCOM, AVGO)
null
Finance Google could be the first $1 trillion company if it told us more about what it does (GOOG, GOOGL)