CRYPTO INSIDER: Exchanges are racing to hire enough staff


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Exchanges are racing to hire enough staff

A slew of crypto exchanges are looking to hire, with Coinbase, Kraken, and Circle preparing to double their head count in 2018.

A slew of crypto exchanges are looking to hire in order to keep up with explosive demand for digital assets. Coinbase, Kraken, and Circle are all preparing to double their head count in 2018.

A slew of crypto exchanges are looking to hire in order to keep up with explosive demand for digital assets. Coinbase, Kraken, and Circle are all preparing to double their head count in 2018.

Here are the current crypto prices:

