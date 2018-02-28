Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Exchanges are racing to hire enough staff

A slew of crypto exchanges are looking to hire, with Coinbase, Kraken, and Circle preparing to double their head count in 2018.
Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.
A slew of crypto exchanges are looking to hire in order to keep up with explosive demand for digital assets. Coinbase, Kraken, and Circle are all preparing to double their head count in 2018.
Here are the current crypto prices:
In the news:
Join Business Insider's Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss cryptocurrencies and blockchain with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.