CRYPTO INSIDER: Litecoin is getting ready to fork


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Litecoin is getting ready to fork

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider's roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today.

The Litecoin Cash foundation announced Monday it will split a new cryptocurrency from litecoin, to be called litecoin cash. Meanwhile, litecoin creator Charlie Lee has called the fork a scam.

Here are the current prices:

What else is happening:

Business Insider has officially launched its first ever Facebook group, Crypto Insider. Join today to discuss cryptocurrencies and blockchain with readers from all over the world, as well as Business Insider staff.

