Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Venezuela launches a cryptocurrency

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Venezuela has officially launched the sale of its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, the petro. The coin is meant to be a workaround to avoid sanctions against Venezuela's official currency, the bolivar, which has been rocked by hyperinflation.

Here are the current prices for major cryptocurrencies:

Here's what you need to know in crypto today: