Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Venezuela launches a cryptocurrency


Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Venezuela launches a cryptocurrency

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The petro is aimed at being a hedge against rampant inflation in Venezuela.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers in Caracas

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers in Caracas

(Thomson Reuters)

Venezuela has officially launched the sale of its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, the petro. The coin is meant to be a workaround to avoid sanctions against Venezuela's official currency, the bolivar, which has been rocked by hyperinflation.

Here are the current prices for major cryptocurrencies:

Here's what you need to know in crypto today:

