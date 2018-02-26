Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Wall Street is terrified of cryptocurrencies

news

Wall Street is terrified of cryptocurrencies, and Bank of America's latest regulatory filing shows just how scared they are. The bank mentioned cryptocurrencies three times in the risks section of its prospectus, saying it could undermine many of the firm's core businesses if it can't keep up with innovation.

Here are the current crypto prices: