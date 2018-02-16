Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: What pivots up, must come down

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Riot Blockchain tripled its stock price in October by pivoting to blockchain, but a CNBC investigation published Friday raises doubts about the company's prospects. The hotel where the shareholders meeting was supposed to be held reportedly said no meeting room was ever booked for Riot Blockchain's twice-cancelled shareholders meeting.

Shares of Riot Blockchain are down 29% in trading Friday. In an interview with Business Insider, CEO John O'Rourke refuted CNBC's story.

Here are the current prices for major cryptocurrencies: