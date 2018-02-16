Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: What pivots up, must come down

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Riot Blockchain tripled its stock price overnight with a name change, but a CNBC investigation found its shareholders meeting was never even planned.

Riot Blockchain tripled its stock price in October by pivoting to blockchain, but a CNBC investigation published Friday raises doubts about the company's prospects. The hotel where the shareholders meeting was supposed to be held reportedly said no meeting room was ever booked for Riot Blockchain's twice-cancelled shareholders meeting.

Shares of Riot Blockchain are down 29% in trading Friday. In an interview with Business Insider, CEO John O'Rourke refuted CNBC's story.

