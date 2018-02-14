Finance :  Delta Air Lines employees are getting another $1.1 billion reward (DAL)

news

Delta Air Lines announced that its 80,000 employees will receive $1.1 billion in profit sharing.

Over the past 5 years, Delta employees have earned more than $5 billion in profit sharing.

In January, Delta reported $3.6 billion in total profits for 2017

For the fourth year in a row, Delta Air Lines employees have earned more than $1 billion in profit sharing. The Atlanta-based airline announced on Wednesday that its 80,000 employees will receive $1.1 billion for their exemplary work in 2017.

"This is the fourth year in a row that Delta’s profit sharing has topped $1 billion — a milestone no company in history has ever achieved," the airline's CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. "Delta people are the reason for our success and Valentine’s Day is our favorite day each year as we celebrate the incredible results our people have delivered."

Delta employees received $1.1 billion in 2015, $1.5 billion 2016, and another $1.1 billion in 2017.

The airline has paid out more than $5 billion in profit sharing over the past half decade.

In January, Delta reported $3.6 billion in profits for 2017, down 18% from the $4.4 billion the airline made in 2016.

According to Delta, total annual compensation at the airline has increased by 80% since 2008. This includes a 6% raise in base pay in 2017 and an 18.5% raise in 2015.

Delta isn't the only airline sharing the wealth with its employees. United Airlines employees earned $349 million in profit sharing for 2017. American Airlines staff earned $241 million. Southwest employees earned $543 million. While Alaska Airlines staff — including Virgin America and Horizon Air — will get a $118 million annual performance bonus.