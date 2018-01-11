Finance :  Delta is rallying after reporting solid earnings (DAL)

news

Delta Air Lines reported an earnings and revenue beat for the fourth quarter.

The good news sent Delta shares and other airlines higher.

Watch Delta Airlines stock trade in real time here.



Delta shares are trading higher by 3.8% at $57.98 a piece after the company reported a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Delta reported earnings of $0.96 per share on operating revenue of $10.25 billion. Wall Street analysts had predicted earnings of $0.88 on revenue of $10.13 billion.

Higher costs during the third quarter were offset by increased traffic over the holiday season. The company said its holiday momentum will continue into the first quarter and its closely-watched total unit revenue number will increase between 2.5% and 4.5%.

Delta is the first airline, and one of the first public companies, to report its fourth-quarter results. Other airlines, including American and Southwest, were up following the good news from Delta.

Delta is up 2.27% this year.