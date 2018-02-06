Finance :  Disney jumps after reporting strong quarterly earnings (DIS)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Disney reported its first-quarter 2018 earnings on Tuesday that beat Wall Street expectations.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Shares of Disney rose 2.32% after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations.

The company reported an adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share, beating expectations of $1.61, and revenue of $15.35 billion, falling short of an expected $15.44 billion.

Out of 27 analysts polled by Bloomberg, 15 analysts rated Disney a "Buy," 10 analysts said it was a "Hold," and only two analysts rated the company a "Sell."

Wall Street has been optimistic about Disney's move to compete with Netflix by offering a video streaming service at a lower cost. Disney said in December that it plans to buy 21st Century Fox's film and TV assets for $52.4 billion, which is subject to regulatory approval. A few months earlier, Disney bought the video-streaming company, BAMTech for $1.58 billion.

Disney's stock was trading at $107.13 per share, and it was down 6.66% for the year.

Here are the important figures from the earnings report:

Earnings Per Share: $1.89 vs. an expected $1.61

Revenue: $15.35 billion vs. an expected $15.44 billion

Operating Profit: $900 million, vs. an expected $699 million

