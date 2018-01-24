Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Earnings season is here: Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now


Finance Earnings season is here: Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at JonesTrading, has an overview of markets this Wednesday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RTX1UQO8 play

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RTX1UQO8

(Thomson Reuters)

Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at JonesTrading, has an overview of today's markets.

Here's Lutz:

Morning! US Futures are breaking higher, led by a 20bp pop in the Dow as the shorts cover GE on the headline, but those Transports under pressure on UAL getting hit for 7%+. Ripping Pound and Euro are bringing out the equity sellers overseas, but the DAX is clawing back from losses to trade near unch - Healthcare was outperforming on Novartis but has since turned red - Utilities hit as Suez gets drilled, while Tech underperforming on TXN and weak iPhone checks in Asia from JPM. The FTSE is off 40bp as every sector gets hit, paced by a 1.5% drop in Healthcare. In Asia, Nikkei gave back 70bp as Fins were hit for almost 2% - Hang Seng up small. It has now rallied 22 of the last 24 sessions while Shanghai climbed 40bp, the 17th rally in 18 sessions. KOSPI up small while Aussie up 30bp.

Decent selling in JGB’s set the tone overnight, driving German and US Yields higher. The Greenback is getting smoked as Mnuchin says weaker dollar ‘good’ - Sterling thru $1.41 helped by better Employment Data - Euro squeezing thru $1.23 into ECB tomorrow as PMIs come in better and $/Y smashing under 110. With the weaker Greenback, Gold fresh 4month highs. In China, Ore flat after a 4% hit this week, but we r seeing a Rebound in Industrial Metals with Copper up 1.3% early, but losing ground as US Traders get in. Higher API Inventories is being shrugged off by Oil, with WTI up 20bp early, while Nat Gas rip continues – up 3% after climbing 10%+ yesterday

Here are the 10 things you need to know today.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Crpto-Business This 16-year-old Ghanaian makes millions from bitcoinbullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance There's a huge gender component to income inequality that...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Screen Shot 2018 01 24 at 10.39.03 AM
Finance Oil climbs above $65 for first time in more than three years
Screen Shot 2018 01 24 at 10.39.03 AM
Finance Oil climbs above $65 for first time in more than three years
Statute of Liberty Tax Filing
Finance When your tax refund will hit your bank account, according to the IRS
A woman who cleans animal skulls makes $1,600 a month during the busy season. (Pictured: Carla Brauer.)
Finance Meet 7 people who make bank from a creative side hustle