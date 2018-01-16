Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
GBC boss asked to proceed on leave amid TV License confusion
Finance
Ethereum drops below $1,000 amid crypto bloodbath
Published:
16.01.2018
Seth Archer
The coin is down nearly 30% to $918.24 on Tuesday.
ethereum price
(Markets Insider)
news
Ethereum
is trading below $1,000 on Tuesday as most of the major cryptocurrencies plummet.
The coin is down nearly 30% to $918.24 on Tuesday.
Many of the
top cryptocurrencies
saw a drop in tune with Ethereum.
Bitcoin
was down 22.23%.
Litecoin
fell about 26.02% and
ripple's XRP
was trading 37.72% lower.
Many crypto markets were spooked on the
news of a bill that would shut down crypto markets in South Korea
is in the works. South Korean traders often are more often buyers of the currency, and the country's markets often help prop up prices.
Bitcoin
is falling toward $10,000, a major milestone the currency crossed in November.
Watch Ethereum trade in real time on Markets Insider.
