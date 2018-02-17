Finance :  Ethereum founder warns cryptocurrencies 'could drop to near zero at any time'

news

The 24-year-old founder of Ethereum has warned that cryptocurrencies could drop at any time.

He added that nobody should invest more than they can afford to lose.

To those interested in investing, 24-year-old Russian-Canadian programmer and writer Vitalik Buterin also suggested: "Don't put in more money than you can afford to lose."

The warning came via a tweet on Buterin's account on Saturday.

The full message read: "Reminder: cryptocurrencies are still a new and hyper-volatile asset class, and could drop to near-zero at any time. Don't put in more money than you can afford to lose. If you're trying to figure out where to store your life savings, traditional assets are still your safest bet."

The response to Twitter warning was divided.

Some users suggested Buterin was creating "unnecessary panic."

Some outright disagreed with him...

...And some simply joked that the advice was coming too late.