Finance :  ExxonMobil gets whacked, worst performer in Dow (XOM)

news

ExxonMobil shares are getting whacked, dropping 6% on Monday.

The oil market, the Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 are all down Monday.



ExxonMobil shares are down 6% Monday, the sharpest fall in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The stock opened the day at $83.26 and is now down below $80 per share. The oil giant missed on earnings expectations Friday, reporting earnings per share of $1.04 in the fourth-quarter of 2017, lower than the expected $1.07.

The larger oil market is down today as well. The WTI crude is off 1.9% Monday, according to Markets Insider data, and the Brent Crude Oil is down 1.2%. Natural gas is falling the hardest Monday, down 3.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by as much as 1,500 on Monday, before rebounding slightly.