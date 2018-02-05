Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  ExxonMobil gets whacked, worst performer in Dow (XOM)


Finance ExxonMobil gets whacked, worst performer in Dow (XOM)

  • Published:

ExxonMobil shares are down 6% Monday, the sharpest fall in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 at 3.41.50 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 at 3.41.50 PM

(http://markets.businessinsider.com/stock/XOM-Quote)

  • ExxonMobil shares are getting whacked, dropping 6% on Monday.
  • The oil market, the Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 are all down Monday.


ExxonMobil shares are down 6% Monday, the sharpest fall in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The stock opened the day at $83.26 and is now down below $80 per share. The oil giant missed on earnings expectations Friday, reporting earnings per share of $1.04 in the fourth-quarter of 2017, lower than the expected $1.07.

The larger oil market is down today as well. The WTI crude is off 1.9% Monday, according to Markets Insider data, and the Brent Crude Oil is down 1.2%. Natural gas is falling the hardest Monday, down 3.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by as much as 1,500 on Monday, before rebounding slightly.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Smart Home Inside the $1 million automated home in Ghana where you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bitcoin has plunged more than two thirds from its record highs in December
Bitcoin drops below $6,200 for first time in three months
bitcoin china
Finance China is moving to eliminate all cryptocurrency trading with a ban on foreign exchanges
Robots
Finance Betterment and Wealthfront websites crash during market bloodbath
CNBC's Jim Cramer winced near the end of the trading day on February 5, 2018.
Finance Here are 3 theories about why stocks are puking, and what they mean for the economy