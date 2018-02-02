Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  ExxonMobil sinks after rare earnings miss (XOM)


Finance ExxonMobil sinks after rare earnings miss (XOM)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

ExxonMobil tumbled after a rare earnings miss Friday. Wall Street remains optimistic, and the company has big plans ahead.

Exxon play

Exxon

(Markets Insider)
  • ExxonMobil is trading down more than 5% after missing on earnings and revenue.
  • Exxon has missed expectations just four times in the last 16 quarters.
  • Wall Street remains optimistic.

ExxonMobil shares tumbled after the company missed on earnings and revenue Friday. The stock is down more than 5%, hovering just above $84 a share.

The company reported earnings of $1.04 per share on revenue of $66.52 billion, missing the $1.07 and $74.44 billion that Wall Street was expecting. The earnings miss was just the fourth for Exxon in the last 16 quarters, according to Bloomberg data.

Despite the disappointing results, Wall Street remains mildly optimistic on the stock, with eight of 23 analysts rating it a buy and six rating it a sell.

Jason Gammel, an analyst at Jefferies, is one of those optimists. Although Gammel notes that the company missed on earnings, revenue, and production, he remains slightly bullish with a $90 price target.

Shares of Exxon are up less than 1% in 2018.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Hedge fund managers are celebrating big pay increases —...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Smart Home Inside the $1 million automated home in Ghana where you can control everything in the house using a mobile phone[Photos]
Snowboarder Shaun White rakes in the cash.
Sports Meet the richest American athletes competing in the Winter Olympics
null
Finance Apple proves it can still deliver profit growth despite slower iPhone demand (AAPL)
jetpack fall reverse
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin stages a comeback