Finance :  Ferrari World is like Disneyland for car lovers — here's what it was like (RACE)

- Ferrari World is located on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates.
- The indoor amusement park opened in November 2010.
- Its centerpiece is Formula Rossa which park claims is the fastest roller coaster in the world.
I love Disney World. Since childhood, the park's rides, ambiance, and over presentation really make it the most magical place on earth. But as deep as my love for all things Disney may run, my love for cars run even deeper. And the most revered brand in the automotive universe is Ferrari.
So when the Italian supercar maker opened a theme park of its own in the United Arab Emirates, I had no choice but to make the pilgrimage over to experience Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
Ferrari World is located on Yas Island, a few minutes drive away from Abu Dhabi International Airport and the Yas Marina Circuit, home of Formula One's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Construction on the park started in 2007 and opened for business in November 2010. Ferrari World is open seven days a week from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Tickets start at AED 295 or $80 with discounts up to 15% available for those who purchase more than 15 days in advance.
Here's a closer look at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
Welcome to Ferrari World!
Welcome to Ferrari World! (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
Ferrari World is an indoor amusement covered by a 2.2 million square foot aluminum roof. From the air, it looks like a weird spaceship. (Ferrari World Abu Dhabi/ Yas Island)
The theme park is actually located next to the Yas Mall and is connected to the mega shopping center via tunnel. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
Underneath the big aluminum roof and skylight is nearly 1 million square feet of space. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
At the front gate, park goers are greeted by a mock 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. At $38 million, it's the most expensive Ferrari ever sold at auction.
At the front gate, park goers are greeted by a mock 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. At $38 million, it's the most expensive Ferrari ever sold at auction. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
My first stop is the park's signature ride, Formula Rossa. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
The ride is designed to give park goers a taste of the performance capabilities of Ferrari's iconic Formula One race cars. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
According to Ferrari World, it is the fastest roller coaster in the world capable of accelerating from 0-150 mph in just 4.9 seconds. It felt even faster! (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
Next stop is Fiorano GT Challenge. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
This is arguably the park's second most famous ride. This roller coaster features Ferrari F430 derived ride cars running on parallel tracks in a simulated sports car race. This is a ride that needs some updating. The F430 is a couple of product cycles old. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
The park's third coaster is Turbo Track, which puts the ride goer in the role of a Ferrari test driver. The ride features a vertical climb and a zero-gravity fall. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
Ferrari World's final roller coaster is Flying Aces. It reaches speeds up to 75mph. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
The ride's WWI fighter plane them is in honor of Count Francesco Baracca whose black prancing horse emblem because the basis for the famous Ferrari logo. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
There's a section of the park with a decidedly Italian theme. Here's you'll find a cinema featuring a film on Enzo Ferrari as well as... (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
... A Disney Epcot-esque educational omni-mover ride about the design, development, and production of Ferrari road cars. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
Driving with the Champion gives you a taste of what it's like to ride in a Ferrari driven by F1 champion Sebastian Vettel. Nearby is Viaggio in Italia. It's a multi-sensory simulator ride that puts you in a glider flying over Italy. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
In addition to the traditional rides, Ferrari World also features interactive experiences like the pit lane challenge where park goers race one another to see who can change a tire in the shortest amount of time. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
There also several driving simulators. This one I tried out gave us the chance to do a few laps around the Yas Marina Circuit. Having driven supercars around racetracks, it was far from realistic. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
There's also an advanced simulator. But I didn't get a chance to try it out. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
The Karting Academy gives you the chance to get behind the wheel of a go-cart. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
Bell'Italia lets you take a leisurely drive through a scaled down model of the Italian landscape. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
For young children, there's an obstacle course and... (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
... The Junior Grand Prix driving school. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
Finally, there's the Galleria Ferrari. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
Inside is a collection of rare Ferrari's including the multi-million dollar LaFerrari and ... (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
...FXX K. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
The park even has a driving experience available for those who want to get behind the wheel of an actual Ferrari. Although it does cost extra. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
My verdict. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
I have mixed feelings about Ferrari World. On the plus side, the park's coaster more than delivers on its promises of thrills while its collection of Ferrari road and race cars is rather impressive.
On the other hand, some of the rides looked worn and outdated. And while the coasters deliver, some of the other rides fail to land like Driving with the Champion.
Sadly, Ferrari World doesn't quite have the magic and gravitas of a Disney or Universal Studios. Or even Six Flags. It's simply not enthralling enough to draw you into the belief that you're in a fantasy land populated by supercars and prancing horses.
Instead, it felt like I paid $80 for a couple of roller coasters and a Ferrari corporate sales presentation. At the end of the day, Ferrari World works well as a fun add-on to a Saturday at the mall, but not quite as a vacation destination.