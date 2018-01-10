Finance :  Forget New York — here are the 10 places in the US everyone will be visiting in 2018, according to travelers

news

Nashville, Tennessee, was seemingly one of the hottest travel destinations in America over the last year, but that could soon change.

TripAdvisor recently released its 2018 list of the top trending destinations and travelers will be visiting places all over the map in 2018, from Hawaii to North Carolina.

TripAdvisor compiled its list by examining year-over-year increase in positive TripAdvisor traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions, and increase in search and booking interest for US cities.

Below are the top 10 cities to visit this year in America, according to travelers, as well as the average nightly hotel rate in each place.

10. Lexington, Kentucky — In Bluegrass Country, you'll find hiking trails, horse culture, and plenty of historic landmarks. The average nightly hotel rate is $136.

9. Omaha, Nebraska — No longer just a flyover city, Omaha has a burgeoning music, art, and brewery scene and a rich history of American pioneering. The average nightly hotel rate is $129.

8. Greenville, South Carolina — Set against the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville is host to popular festivals, restaurants, and shopping, as well as a thriving arts scene. The average nightly hotel rate is $144.

7. Richmond, Virginia — Cobblestone streets, river walks, and monuments abound in one of America's original colonial settlements. The average nightly hotel rate is $129.

6. Paso Robles, California — A renowned wine-making region, Paso Robles is home to more than 170 wineries as well as hot springs. The nightly hotel rate is $233.

5. Boulder, Colorado — An outdoor lover's paradise, this city at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains has 200 miles of trails and some of the country's best skiing and snowshoeing. The average nightly hotel rate is $227.

4. Bend, Oregon — From hiking and fishing to mountain biking and skiing, Bend offers plenty for solo adventurers and families alike. The average nightly hotel rate is $170.

3. Wilmington, North Carolina — Water is the main attraction in Wilmington, from riverfront dining and shopping to beachside lounging. The average nightly hotel rate is $141.

2. Waco, Texas — HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have made their small hometown a must-see city, but Waco is also home to the Dr. Pepper Museum and a mammoth fossil site. The average nightly hotel rate is $117.

1. Kapaa, Hawaii — Sitting at the base of the Nounou, or "The Sleeping Giant," mountain on Kauai, Kapaa has a quaint shopping village and nearby snorkeling, waterskiing, and kayaking. The average nightly hotel rate is $251.