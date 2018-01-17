Finance :  Goldman Sachs beats despite trading woes (GS)

news

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday released results from its fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations with adjusted earnings of $5.68 a share.

Wall Street analysts had been expecting adjusted earnings of $4.90 a share.

Like the other big banks, Goldman Sachs took a hit from the recently enacted tax law. The bank took a hit of $4.40 billion in the fourth quarter related to the tax legislation.

JPMorgan reported a $2.4 billion fourth-quarter loss because of the new tax law, and Citigroup reported a $22 billion loss. The CEOs of each firm nonetheless praised the potential long-term benefits of the law.

Here are the key numbers: