Finance :  Goldman Sachs's co-president allegedly had $1.2 million of wine stolen by his assistant

The former assistant of Goldman Sachs co-president David Solomon stands accused of stealing more than $1.2 million of wine from his employer.

The stolen wine most notably included seven bottles from the French estate Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, widely considered "among the best, most expensive and rarest wines in the world," according to the indictment.



Nicolas De-Meyer was named as the person accused of the theft in an indictment that was unsealed on Wednesday. It says that De-Meyer worked for an "individual who collects rare and expensive wine." Bloomberg reported that individual was Solomon.

De-Meyer is accused of stealing hundreds of bottles from Solomon's massive collection. Most notably, the heist included seven bottles from the French estate Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, widely considered "among the best, most expensive and rarest wines in the world," according to the indictment, which was reviewed by Bloomberg.

The alleged perpetrator worked for Solomon from 2008 to November 2016, and the thefts took place from 2014 to around October 2016, according to prosecutors.

De-Meyer, whose responsibilities included taking wine delivered to Solomon's Manhattan residence and transporting it to his cellar in East Hampton, is accused of using the alias "Mark Miller" to sell bottles to a wine dealer located in North Carolina.

