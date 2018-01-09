Finance :  Google and Facebook's share of the online ad market could eventually be worth trillions of dollars (GOOG, AMZN, FB)

news

Online advertising will be a bigger market than anyone is predicting, according to Credit Suisse.

Google, Facebook, and Amazon could be going after a market as large as $3 trillion.

Grab your calculators, because the online advertising market could be worth nearly twice what was previously predicted, according to Stephen Ju, an analyst at Credit Suisse.

"We believe looking at the large cap Internet operators within traditional $65ob advertising or ad+promo $1.3t market is inappropriate – the blue sky scenario for the global ad revenue opportunity is retail gross profit dollars, which we calculate as $3 trillion," Ju said in a note to clients on Monday.

The death of traditional retail has been widely reported, and Ju thinks that as the number of brick and mortar retailers continues to wane, more consumers will begin shopping online. As consumer behavior changes, so too will the habits of advertising buyers.

Ju estimates $3 trillion of total profit among the world's retailers. That profit can be used for a number of things, but represents the total amount of money that online giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon could plausibly go after. Ju suggests that as retail continues to shift away from brick-and-mortar to online, an ever-greater share of that retail profit pool could move to buying online ads from the internet behemoths.

Other analysts have estimated the total market for internet advertisers to be closer to $1.3 trillion, which means that Facebook and Google could be fighting for a market worth twice what anyone previously thought, according to Credit Suisse's analysis.

Right now, some part of this potential advertising budget is being spent on traditional media like billboards and TV advertisements as retailers continue to try and attract consumers to physical stores. As consumers' habits change, more ad spending will shift over to the online giants, according to Ju.

To arrive at $3 trillion, Ju took the gross margin of the top 800 retailers, a number he found to be about 25%. He then multiplied that margin by global revenue for all retailers and arrived at his $3 trillion number. That represents the total profit available for global retailers to spend on online ads. Not all of that $3 trillion will land in the pockets of Google and Facebook, but it represents a "blue sky" estimate for the potential size of the market they are facing.

"Given the large addressable opportunity still ahead for all of the large-cap Internet companies, we have always been hard pressed to choose a favorite between them – that said we have adjusted the relative order to be Google, Amazon, and Facebook," Ju said.

Ju rates Amazon, Facebook, and Google all as an outperform.