Finance :  GoPro is cutting over 250 jobs and reducing its CEO's cash compensation to $1 (GPRO)


Demand for the Hero5 camera was soft during the holiday season.

GoPro announced on Monday that it was cutting more than 250 jobs, and lowered its forecast for fourth-quarter revenues.

In its preliminary fourth-quarter results, the action-camera maker said it was reducing its global workforce to fewer than 1,000 people.

Demand for the Hero5 model was soft during the holiday season, GoPro CEO said in a statement. "Despite significant marketing support, we found consumers were reluctant to purchase HERO5 Black at the same price it launched at one year earlier," Woodman added. "Our December 10 holiday price reduction provided a sharp increase in sell-through."

Woodman also said he will reduce his 2018 cash compensation to $1.

The company estimated fourth-quarter revenues of $340 million, down from its prior forecast of $460 million-$480 million.

The company halted trading of its shares premarket ahead of the news. It fell 17% in the year through Friday's market close.

More to come ...

